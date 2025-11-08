Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

