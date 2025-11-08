CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$35.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.56.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Maple Leaf Foods

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$23.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, insider Olajumoke Fagbemi acquired 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.71 per share, with a total value of C$94,665.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,665.48. This trade represents a 9,467.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andreas Liris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at C$486,814.77. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

