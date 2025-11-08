Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 648,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after buying an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 132.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 890,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 507,721 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

