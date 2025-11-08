Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 183,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

