Royal Bank Of Canada Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$167.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cormark lowered shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.43.

IAG opened at C$161.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$157.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$147.35. The stock has a market cap of C$14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$115.21 and a twelve month high of C$175.21.

In related news, insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total transaction of C$3,011,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$737,930.20. The trade was a 80.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$447,000.00. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

