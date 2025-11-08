BHK Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $25,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $285.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.51 and a 200-day moving average of $281.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

