Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 993 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

