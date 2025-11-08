GGM Financials LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.9% of GGM Financials LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $621.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

