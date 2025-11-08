BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $351.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.98. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $344.52 and a one year high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

