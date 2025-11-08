The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 70.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.