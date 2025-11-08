49,916 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $1,462,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6%

ALLY stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.