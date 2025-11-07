uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Jack Kaye Sells 38,810 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

uniQure Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.59. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Leerink Partners increased their price target on uniQure from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

