Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $336.63 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

