Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) CEO C Taylor Pickett Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE OHI opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $260.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,765,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,792,000 after buying an additional 671,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,377,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,426,000 after buying an additional 326,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,201,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,980,000 after purchasing an additional 100,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

