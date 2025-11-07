True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.19. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.2201, with a volume of 478,125 shares changing hands.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

(Get Free Report)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.