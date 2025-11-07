Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.5975. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 17,702 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 574.0%.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

