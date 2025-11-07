Strs Ohio Sells 3,600 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,015,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,509,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 270,397 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Calix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,417,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Calix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,032,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,584,000 after buying an additional 215,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Calix by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,410,000 after buying an additional 545,490 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.96 and a beta of 1.44. Calix, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,075. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $26,917,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,694,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,580,508.92. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,434,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

