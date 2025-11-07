Spire Wealth Management Has $45,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

