Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zevia PBC from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zevia PBC from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. Zevia PBC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,460.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 2,845.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $51,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

