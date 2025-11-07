Strs Ohio Grows Stake in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 512.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 111.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,809,000 after buying an additional 829,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $30,954,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in LivaNova by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 438,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 322,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 316,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.