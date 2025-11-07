Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,962 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

