Excalibur Management Corp Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Xylem by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2%

XYL opened at $150.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

