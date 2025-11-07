Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $26.38. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 159,596 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC owned about 0.20% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

