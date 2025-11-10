BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 779 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.