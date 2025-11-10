Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $258,001.38 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Baack sold 15,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $258,001.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,189,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,605.38. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

