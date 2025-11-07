Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $87.75 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,692 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $87,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in Cencora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $360.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.92 and a 12 month high of $362.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

