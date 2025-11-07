Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 773.09 and traded as high as GBX 788. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 778, with a volume of 68,727 shares trading hands.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £264.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 773.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 756.63.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 5.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a net margin of 95.06% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

