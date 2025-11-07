Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.95 and traded as high as $284.80. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $276.75, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.02.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
