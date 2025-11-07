First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 245,117 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,193,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245,117 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $225,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of XRAY opened at $11.02 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

