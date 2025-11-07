First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $308.42 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $308,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $217.86 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

