Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 56,287.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 286,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 285,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,821,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $653.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.