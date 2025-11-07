Jack Callicutt Sells 28,629 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 28,629 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $173,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,216.98. This trade represents a 78.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $5.58 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

