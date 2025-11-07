Jack Callicutt Sells 28,629 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALTGet Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 28,629 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $173,778.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,216.98. This trade represents a 78.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $5.58 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GALT

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.