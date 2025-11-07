Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Director Sells $152,600.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,668. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, August 15th, Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.82 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 44,391 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $40.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

