Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

