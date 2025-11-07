David Michael Clark Sells 25,643 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 25,643 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $243,864.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 322,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,097.18. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
FOLD opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,187,000 after buying an additional 7,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,741,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,540,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 641.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,533,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,375 shares in the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
