Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,763 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

