Contrasting Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) and Its Peers

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 87.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $46.94 million -$19.62 million 95.96

Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A N/A Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cantor Equity Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 213 263 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 78.46%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners rivals beat Cantor Equity Partners on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

