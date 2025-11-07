Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Mizuho

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TROX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $3.60 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Tronox Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE TROX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tronox has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tronox has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Johnston bought 20,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 191,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,756.73. This represents a 11.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tronox by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1,186.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

