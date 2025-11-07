Guggenheim Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $135.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

