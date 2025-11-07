Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 3,700 Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASH. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, insider Nadia Dombrowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $357,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,490.88. This represents a 43.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 11,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $822,825.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,840.25. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.1%

CASH opened at $67.59 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 22.45%.The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

