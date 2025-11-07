Spire Wealth Management Sells 926 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after purchasing an additional 624,863 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,732,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,651,000 after buying an additional 830,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,912,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 765,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $82.22 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

