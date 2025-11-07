Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Integer by 1,542.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,501 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 92.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Integer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Payman Khales bought 3,127 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.94 per share, with a total value of $203,067.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,853.10. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

