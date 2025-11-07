UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cfra set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.8%

SWKS stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,340,393,000 after acquiring an additional 397,638 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,207,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $909,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,729,000 after buying an additional 179,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.