Versor Investments LP Makes New $289,000 Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 715 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.80.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $231.51 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

