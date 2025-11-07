Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after buying an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,637,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $76,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 292.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

