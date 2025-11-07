Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $131.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

