Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) dropped 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,615.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,734.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,896.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,603 per share, for a total transaction of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. 17.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

