33,040 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

