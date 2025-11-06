Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 975 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 855 to GBX 900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 914.75.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 4.8%

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 829 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 838.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 839.92. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 647.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 939.85. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

