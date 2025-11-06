Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,278 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE O opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on O. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

